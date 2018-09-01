Hubbell (HUBB) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hubbell earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.2978097802785 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $149.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

