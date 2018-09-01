Hurco Companies (HURC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.39. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,347,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 91,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.

