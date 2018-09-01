Hyatt Hotels (H) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hyatt Hotels earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.1397339255663 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $87.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.58.

In other news, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $357,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

