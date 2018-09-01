Hyper (HYPER) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Hyper has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyper has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000359 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004615 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Hyper Profile

Hyper is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2014. The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hyper’s official website is hypercrypto.com. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hyper

Hyper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

