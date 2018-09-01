IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,343 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.15% of IBERIABANK worth $178,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in IBERIABANK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.08 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKC shares. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

