ICO OpenLedger Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (ICOO)

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, ICO OpenLedger has traded flat against the dollar. ICO OpenLedger has a total market capitalization of $268,308.00 and $371.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICO OpenLedger token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00008000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICO OpenLedger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00315817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00159130 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036762 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000658 BTC.

About ICO OpenLedger

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. The official website for ICO OpenLedger is icoo.io. ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io. The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX.

ICO OpenLedger Token Trading

ICO OpenLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICO OpenLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICO OpenLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICO OpenLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICO OpenLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.