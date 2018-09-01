Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICON traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,552. Iconix Brand Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 281.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $50.21 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICON. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iconix Brand Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,307 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 196,793 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Iconix Brand Group by 610.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 243,900 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 209,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Iconix Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Iconix Brand Group during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iconix Brand Group during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

