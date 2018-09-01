Immunomedics (IMMU) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMMU. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunomedics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.46). Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 124.54%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 3.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.