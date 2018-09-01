Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Stake Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,905 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 215,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,965,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,076,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5,920.8% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 840,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,944,000 after acquiring an additional 826,544 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 939,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,234,000 after acquiring an additional 61,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $209,000.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO opened at $31.21 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.26). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.