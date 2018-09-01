India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) CEO Sells $166,250.00 in Stock

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) CEO Ram Mukunda sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ram Mukunda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

On Thursday, August 30th, Ram Mukunda sold 50,000 shares of India Globalization Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $93,500.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Ram Mukunda sold 25,000 shares of India Globalization Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Ram Mukunda sold 50,000 shares of India Globalization Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

Shares of IGC opened at $1.65 on Friday. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.05.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 69.92%.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.