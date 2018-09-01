Influence Chain Trading Down 6.6% This Week (INC)

Influence Chain (CURRENCY:INC) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Influence Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $215,183.00 worth of Influence Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Influence Chain has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Influence Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00050049 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008287 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000400 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000588 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Influence Chain Token Profile

Influence Chain (CRYPTO:INC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2016. Influence Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Influence Chain’s official Twitter account is @InfluencerChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Influence Chain’s official website is www.influencechain.org.

Buying and Selling Influence Chain

Influence Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinTiger and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influence Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Influence Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Influence Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

