ING Groep NV Buys 5,680 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 287,676 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $208.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $197.25 and a 52-week high of $236.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.03.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

