ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 59,562 Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

APC stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APC. Johnson Rice lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

