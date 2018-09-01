Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases Shares of 1,825 Clorox Co (CLX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 9.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $1,236,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Clorox by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Clorox by 136.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jon M. Balousek sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $485,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,705.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

NYSE:CLX opened at $144.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $150.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

