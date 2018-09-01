Ingevity (NGVT) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.19

News coverage about Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ingevity earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5222576443982 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ingevity has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $101.79.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.14 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $89.00 and gave the company a “$90.05” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

