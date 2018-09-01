InnerWorkings (INWK) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

INWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

InnerWorkings stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. InnerWorkings has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). InnerWorkings had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $281.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.22 million. research analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Stoddart purchased 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $52,516.49. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $658,684.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in InnerWorkings by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in InnerWorkings during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in InnerWorkings by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in InnerWorkings by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.