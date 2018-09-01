Inphi Co. (IPHI) Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Inphi were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Inphi by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.42. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $44.32.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 12,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $431,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Northland Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.35.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

