Insider Buying: MEG Energy Corp (MEG) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$12,520.00.

William Robert Klesse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MEG Energy alerts:

On Friday, June 1st, William Robert Klesse sold 4,783 shares of MEG Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.78, for a total transaction of C$41,994.74.

Shares of MEG traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.24. 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,702. MEG Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$674.04 million for the quarter. MEG Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.63.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.