Insider Buying: Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Director Purchases $17,475.84 in Stock

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Director Marc E. Lebaron bought 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $17,475.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RAVN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. 97,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,730. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Raven Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

