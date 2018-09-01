Insider Selling: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) COO Sells 8,656 Shares of Stock

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) COO Stephen A. Arcana sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $245,051.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,366.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. 299,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,236. The company has a market capitalization of $798.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Golden Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $216.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.36%. sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

