Insider Selling: Metlife Inc (MET) Chairman Sells 42,805 Shares of Stock

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $2,013,119.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 559,097 shares in the company, valued at $26,294,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MET stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Metlife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.91 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 148.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the second quarter worth about $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

