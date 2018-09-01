Insider Selling: Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Insider Sells 47,600 Shares of Stock

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) insider Jonathan Kennedy sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,754,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BABY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 109,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,420. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.58. Natus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,363,000 after purchasing an additional 466,409 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 246.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,801,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,395 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,626,000. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natus Medical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 854,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natus Medical by 9.7% in the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 725,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,308 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

