Insider Selling: Noodles & Co (NDLS) CEO Sells 43,096 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) CEO David James Boennighausen sold 43,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $496,465.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 99.7% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 184,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 92,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Noodles & Co from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “$11.80” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Noodles & Co from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, CL King started coverage on Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

