Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NVR) Insider Sells $2,713,280.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,713.28, for a total value of $2,713,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,103,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NVR opened at $2,668.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.67. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,598.90 and a 52 week high of $3,700.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.21 by $2.84. NVR had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $35.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NVR by 6.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in NVR by 45.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in NVR by 10.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price objective (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,341.50.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.