Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (RP) Major Shareholder Sells $18,130,629.00 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 296,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $18,130,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,309,495 shares in the company, valued at $934,644,669.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seren Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 112,786 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $6,851,749.50.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 134,362 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $7,861,520.62.

On Friday, June 22nd, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 476,962 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $27,058,054.26.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 166,280 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $10,139,754.40.

On Thursday, June 7th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 451,676 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $26,757,286.24.

Shares of RP opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 173.33 and a beta of 1.07. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $216.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.14 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 71.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 11.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31,262 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the first quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

