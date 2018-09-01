Insider Selling: SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) Director Sells $49,912.55 in Stock

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Director John B. Henneman III sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $49,912.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $15.40 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $217.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 87,891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 74,160 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.