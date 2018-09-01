Insider Selling: Union Pacific Co. (UNP) EVP Sells 8,450 Shares of Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UNP opened at $150.62 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $133,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $142,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

