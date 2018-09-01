Insider Selling: US Ecology Inc (ECOL) EVP Sells $692,117.94 in Stock

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) EVP Steven D. Welling sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $692,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,225.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $72.75 on Friday. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. US Ecology had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in US Ecology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in US Ecology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 203,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $705,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

