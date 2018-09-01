Intel Co. (INTC) is Trust Investment Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.7% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.9% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 93.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 744,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after purchasing an additional 360,724 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 160,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.43 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,077 shares of company stock worth $205,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

