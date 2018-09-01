Intel (INTC) PT Set at $54.00 by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a $54.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Intel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.63.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,664.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,757 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,306,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 302,961 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 460.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.