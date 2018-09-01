Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) CFO Sells $70,423.50 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $70,423.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 276,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inter Parfums by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Inter Parfums by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.