Intermolecular (IMI) Given News Impact Rating of 0.12

News headlines about Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intermolecular earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5558662848061 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMI shares. ValuEngine raised Intermolecular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Intermolecular in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Intermolecular from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 28,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,832. Intermolecular has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. Intermolecular had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

