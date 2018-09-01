Internap Corp (INAP) Holdings Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,945 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 10.76% of Internap worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Internap in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Internap in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Internap in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Internap in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Internap by 1,220.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Internap alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter D. Aquino bought 4,470 shares of Internap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Internap in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of INAP stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Internap Corp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $293.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.72.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. Internap had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.65%. The company had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Internap’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Internap Corp will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.