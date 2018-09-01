Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce $24.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.30 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $22.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $107.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.01 million to $107.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $143.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In related news, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $245,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,810.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana G. Jr. Mead bought 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,924.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $2,707,876. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 129.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 88,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,598 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 947.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $29.30 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $881.66 million, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.64.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

