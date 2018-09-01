Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,920,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,055 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,168,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,608,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,957,000 after acquiring an additional 417,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $624,899,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,583,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 283,247 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $95.86 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,331,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,378,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,204,256 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Morningstar set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Argus set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.07.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

