Investec Asset Management LTD Acquires New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,136,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $245,246,000 after buying an additional 1,811,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,926,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $292,101,000 after buying an additional 1,282,558 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,972,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,270,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,199.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 916,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,345,000 after buying an additional 846,067 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,271,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $3,618,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,440.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,496 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,690. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

NYSE:COP opened at $73.43 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

