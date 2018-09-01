Investec Asset Management LTD Has $14.10 Million Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 168.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 13th. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

In related news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.