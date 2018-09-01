Investec Asset Management LTD Lowers Holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)

Investec Asset Management LTD lessened its position in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carl E. Lacasce sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $417,420.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef acquired 3,300 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $97,614.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $578,774. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VREX stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.17). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VREX shares. ValuEngine cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

