Investors Buy Danaher (DHR) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $51.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.33 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Danaher had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Danaher traded down ($0.65) for the day and closed at $103.01

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $1,512,701.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $8,044,909.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,053,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

