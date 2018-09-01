Investors Buy Large Volume of Ciena Call Options (CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 24,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,021% compared to the average volume of 2,161 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ciena to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.41.

Shares of CIEN opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $818.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $196,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,262 shares of company stock worth $1,957,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,630,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,740,000 after purchasing an additional 224,828 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,022,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,174,000 after purchasing an additional 453,397 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,734,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 988,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,205,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,354 shares during the last quarter.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

