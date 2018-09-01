Investors Buy Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $178.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $114.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.23 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($0.22) for the day and closed at $28.36

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 76.5% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

