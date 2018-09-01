Investors Buy SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $2,392.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,869.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $523.37 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had the highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded down ($1.18) for the day and closed at $290.30

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPY. Peavine Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 197,350 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPY)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

