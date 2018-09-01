Investors Buy Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors purchased shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on weakness during trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $190.00. $83.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.61 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Stanley Black & Decker had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Stanley Black & Decker traded down ($0.51) for the day and closed at $140.53

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 189,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.