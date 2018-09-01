Investors Sell Hess (HES) on Strength (HES)

Traders sold shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) on strength during trading on Thursday. $26.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.05 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Hess had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Hess traded up $0.96 for the day and closed at $68.17

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho began coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 59.77%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $754,121.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,007.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $696,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 23.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 10.8% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,930,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 103.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

