Investors Sell Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) on Strength (JAZZ)

Traders sold shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on strength during trading on Thursday. $9.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.46 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Jazz Pharmaceuticals had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.21 for the day and closed at $171.67

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $500.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $231,182.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $35,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,848 shares of company stock worth $4,190,824. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,634,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 715,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,417 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,238,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,089,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 908,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

