IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 226.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.57 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.