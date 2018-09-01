IQE (IQE) PT Lowered to GBX 110

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 115 ($1.48) to GBX 110 ($1.42) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IQE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.45) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on IQE from GBX 210 ($2.71) to GBX 170 ($2.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.57 ($2.21).

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 97.40 ($1.26) on Thursday. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.50 ($2.34).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.