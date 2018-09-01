IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8793245099605 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

IRCP stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $865.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.39.

IRCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

