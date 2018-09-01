iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,088,732 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the July 31st total of 2,039,042 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,174,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

IVV stock opened at $292.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $293.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

