iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Short Interest Up 58.9% in August

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,309,413 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the July 31st total of 11,520,163 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,459,773 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.72 and a one year high of $121.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,326,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Edelman Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 8,226,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,655,000 after buying an additional 395,472 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

